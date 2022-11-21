Norman Raymond Lenarz, 77 of Evansville, died on Thursday, November 17th.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 26th at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Millerville.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, November 25th at the Anderson Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

A live stream and recording of the service will be available 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 26th on the funeral home website.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.

