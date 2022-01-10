Myron “Mickey” D. Fezler, died at the age of 88 years old on Thursday, January 6th in Alexandria.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 12th at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria. Interment will be at the St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Belle River, MN.

A visitation will take place on Tuesday, January 11th from 4-6:30 PM. A Parish Prayer Service will begin at 6:30 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.

www.andersonfuneral.net

