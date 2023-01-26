Obituary- Myrnice Voss, 86 Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Myrnice Voss, 86 of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, January 25th.Services are pending with the Anderson Funeral Home www.andersonfuneral.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Obituary- Myrnice Voss, 86 Myrnice Voss, 86 of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, January 25th. Obituary- Gene L. DeMartelaere, 85 Gene L. DeMartelaere, 85 of rural Miltona, died on Sunday, January 1. Obituary- Alvin Tvrdik, 92 Alvin Tvrdik, 92 of Alexandria, died on Friday, January 20th. Obituary- Karen L. Disrud, 60 Karen L. Disrud, 60 of Glenwood, died Thursday, January 19th. Obituary- Donna L. Reuss, 94 Donna L. Reuss, 94 of Glenwood, died Saturday, January 21st. Obituary- Dale Lee Beach, 74 Dale Lee Beach, 74 died on Saturday, January 14th. Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms Trending Articles Articles Images Videos ArticlesWinter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of west central MinnesotaFire destroys home in Alexandria Township on FridayTwo people die in house fire in central MinnesotaMan is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being soughtThree are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail CountyWoman is injured in crash near Benson on Thursday, roadway blockedOne person is dead following crash in central MinnesotaFire reported at residence in Alexandria Thursday eveningName of pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes is releasedOne person is injured in crash in central Minnesota Images Videos