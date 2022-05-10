Mildred "Millie" (Peterson) Floding, age 85, of Alexandria died on Monday, May 9th.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 16th at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 PM on Sunday, May 15th at the Anderson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at St. Luke's Lutheran Cemetery in Ida Township.
Memorials are preferred to Douglas County Hospice or the family.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.