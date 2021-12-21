Obituary- Michael Silver, age 28 of Glenwood MN, died Sunday December 19, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23rd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glenwood.
Visitation will be at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Glenwood.
A gathering for family and friends to remember and celebrate Michael’s life will be held that same day from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lakeside Ballroom in Glenwood.
Arrangements are with Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood.