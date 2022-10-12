Obituary- MICHAEL CHLIAN, 52 Oct 12, 2022 Oct 12, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MICHAEL CHLIAN, 52, DIED WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5th.A CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22nd FROM 2:00 TO 4:00 PM AT THE LAKE MARY TOWNHALL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Obituary- Carol Zacher, 70 Carol Zacher, 70 of Alexandria, died on Tuesday, October 11th. Obituary- Delores N. Gilbertson, 87 Delores N. Gilbertson, 87 of Alexandria formerly of Wadena, died on Saturday, October 8th. Obituary- Barbara Ann Hagen, 86 Barbara Ann Hagen, 86, died on Monday, October 10th. Obituary- Kenneth Orin Miller, 69 Kenneth Orin Miller, 69, died on Sunday, October 9th. Obituary- MICHAEL CHLIAN, 52 MICHAEL CHLIAN, 52, DIED WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5th. Obituary- Gary W. Becker, 74 Gary W. Becker, 74, died on Friday, October 7th. Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms Trending Articles Articles Images Videos ArticlesBarn fire in rural Alexandria causes substantial damageMan injured after being pinned underneath pickup truckMinnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplinPortions of Minnesota under Red Flag Warning for today (Wednesday)Funerals set for brother and sister following plane crash in HermantownJudge: Davenport man who used a drill to kill his mother is insaneDespite court monitoring, three residents sustain broken bones at Iowa care facilityMan pleads guilty to two counts of third-degree murder in crashPolice looking for person involved in shooting at stop signOne person is injured in crash in Becker County Images Videos