Melvin “Mel” Conrad, 76, died on October 19th.

There will be a Visitation from 9:00 to11:00 AM on Saturday, November 5th with a Prayer Service at 11:00 AM at Erickson-Smith Funeral Chapel in Hoffman.

Obituary- Marion Louise Dahlke, 86

Marion Louise Dahlke, 86, died on October 23rd at Grace Pointe Crossing in Cambridge, MN. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, October 28th at Anderson Funeral Home.