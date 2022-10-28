Melvin “Mel” Conrad, 76, died on October 19th.
There will be a Visitation from 9:00 to11:00 AM on Saturday, November 5th with a Prayer Service at 11:00 AM at Erickson-Smith Funeral Chapel in Hoffman.
Michael Joseph Potzmann, Jr., 86 of Garfield, died on Saturday, October 22nd.
Marion Louise Dahlke, 86, died on October 23rd at Grace Pointe Crossing in Cambridge, MN. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, October 28th at Anderson Funeral Home.
William “Bill” Setzer, 88 of Hoffman, died Sunday, October 16th.