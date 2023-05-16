Melvin M. Bump, 79 of Miltona and formerly of Marshall, MN, died on Friday, May 12th.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, May 20th at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Mary in Alexandria.The Mass for Melvin will be livestreamed on the Anderson Funeral Home website for those unable to attend.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 19th from 4 to 7 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Saturday.
Interment will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Full military honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.