Maxine Irene Sammons, 69 of Brandon, died on November 13th.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 2nd at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Brandon.
Full military honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard and the Argonne Forest American Legion Post #278.
The interment will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, December 1st at the Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and will also continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com