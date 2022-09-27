Mark “Gus” Allan Gustafson, 70 of Alexandria, died on Friday, September 23rd.
Visitation for all friends and family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 5th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria.
A graveside service for close friends and family will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, October 6th at Kinkead Cemetery in Alexandria.
A celebration of life gathering will follow for all friends and family from 7 to 9 p.m., at Angelina’s Restaurant & Bar in Alexandria.
