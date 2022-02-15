Mark A. “Hemmer” Hemquist, age 63, of Parkers Prairie, died on Sunday, February 13th.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19th at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie. Mark’s service will be livestreamed on his obituary page on the funeral home’s website beginning at 11:05 a.m.
Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com.