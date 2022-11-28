Obituary- Marion Satterlie, 83 Nov 28, 2022 Nov 28, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marion Satterlie, 83 of Evansville, died on Monday, November 28th.Funeral arrangements are pending with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Evansville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Obituary- Marion Satterlie, 83 Marion Satterlie, 83 of Evansville, died on Monday, November 28th. Obituary- William and Marilyn (Lusk) Grover William and Marilyn (Lusk) Grover of Alexandria, both died on Thursday, November 24th. Obituary- Cleo Mann, 80 Cleo Mann, 80 of Elbow Lake, died Thursday, November 24th. Obituary- Herman J. Renner, 93 Herman J. Renner, 93 of Glenwood, died Friday, November 25th. Obituary- Ashleigh Rettig, 32 Ashleigh Rettig, 32 of Alexandria, died on Friday, November 25th. Obituary- Janyth Jahnke, 82 Janyth Jahnke, 82 of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, November 23rd. Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms Trending Articles Articles Images Videos ArticlesCentral Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthoodSchools struggling as illnesses surge in MinnesotaMan charged with neglect for leaving child outside mother's apartment building, Dodge County authorities saySeven people injured in crash in Carlos Township on ThursdaySnow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locallyBirds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigatingOne person dies in crash south of GlenwoodAuthorities identify homicide victim in South Side shootingThis is How Many People are on Death Row in South DakotaOne person is injured following crash in Otter Tail County Images Videos