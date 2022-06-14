Marilyn Schilling, age 97, of Edina, Alexandria, and Ruskin, FL, died on March 17th.
A celebration of Marilyn’s life will take place at 2 p.m., Friday, June 17th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria.
Marilyn’s service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on her obituary page on the funeral home’s website. Private family interment will take place following the ceremony.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com