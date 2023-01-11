Lynn Lanus, 73, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, January 6.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 13, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with Parish Prayers at 6:30 p.m. with a Rosary to follow. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Alexandria, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls for Lynn Bylund Lanus, age 73, of Fergus Fall, formerly of Alexandria, a graduate of Jefferson High School Class of 1967.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com