Luther B. Westad, age 64, of Parkers Prairie died on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at St. Cloud Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie with Rev. Rachel Stout officiating. Music is provided by organist, Julie Lindgren.
Interment will take place at the Swedish Lutheran Cemetery, Parkers Prairie.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com.