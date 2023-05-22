Louise Swanson, 100 of Osakis died on Monday, May 15th.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 20th at First Presbyterian Church in Osakis.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 PM on Friday, May 19th at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at church.
Interment will be at Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery in Eagle Bend.
A live stream and recording of the service will be available 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 20th on the funeral home website.
Arrangements are with the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis.