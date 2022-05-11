Lorraine M. Sellgren Davis, age 94 of Forada, died on Thursday, April 28th.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 17th at Church of St. Mary in Alexandria.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, May 16th concluding with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service, and rosary at 6:45 at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria. The visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at the church cemetery.
