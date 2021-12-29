Lorraine “Ivy” Audrey Nomeland age 88, of Osakis died on Monday, December 27, 2021.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Osakis Lutheran Church in Osakis.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
A live stream and recording of the service will be available 10:30 AM on Friday, January 7 on the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home website.
Memorials are preferred to the Galeon Bus Fund in Osakis, Hospice of Douglas County, or the Osakis Lutheran Church Ella Nomeland Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements are with the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis.