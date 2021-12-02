Lorraine Gilbertson, 94, from Hoffman, MN, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, Hoffman
Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday at the Erickson-Smith Funeral Home, Hoffman with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM, with visitation resuming one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment: Union Cemetery, Elbow Lake
Please visit Lorraine’s webpage at www.EricksonSmithFH.com to view the tribute video and leave the family online condolences.