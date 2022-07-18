Obituary- Lois Rosell Hains, 102

Lois Rosell Hains, age 102, of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, July 13th. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 22nd at 1:30 PM at Grand Arbor Community Room in Alexandria, with visitation starting at 1:00 PM.
Erling John Olson, age 67, of Alexandria died on Wednesday, July 6th.
Duane Lennart Hammargren, age 90, of Alexandria, died on July 11th. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 2nd at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will be at Lake Charley Cemetery in Ida Tow…
Merill Reuben Kiehne, age 100, of Alexandria, died on July 11th. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 27th at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will be at Kinkead Cemetery. Arrangements ar…
