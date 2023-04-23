Lewis R. Griese, 92 of Miltona died on Saturday, April 15th.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28th at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Miltona. Full military honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard and Parkers Prairie American Legion Post #219.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church on Thursday, April 27th and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will take place at the church cemetery.
