Leroy G. Mackove, 85 of Osakis, died on Sunday, October 2nd at Nelson Gables in Alexandria.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 8th at 11 AM at St. Alexius Catholic Church in West Union.
A visitation will take place on Friday, October 7th, from 4 to 7 PM at the Roy Hetland Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to the mass at the church on Saturday.
Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Osakis.
Arrangements are with the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis. www.royhetland.com