Leonard “Len” A. Schreiber, age 92 of Alexandria, died on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Alexandria.
Full military honors accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.
Interment is at Carlos Prairie Cemetery in Carlos.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
