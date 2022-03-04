Leonard F. Carlquist, age 75 of Nelson, died on Thursday, March 3rd.
A celebration of his life will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 8th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria. Full military honors accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.
Visitation will be from 4 to7 p.m. Monday at Lind Family Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com.