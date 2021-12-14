Obituary- Lee Boyer, 64

Lee Boyer, age 64, of Evansville, MN passed away after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer.
A memorial service will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
This service will be live-streamed and recorded for family and friends to view from Lee’s obituary page on the Anderson Funeral Home website at 11:00 AM on Friday.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonfuneral.net