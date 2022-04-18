Kenneth Lee Jensen, 80, passed away on April 10th.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 15th at 11:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in Geneva Cemetery.
Arlys G. Hendrickson, age 83, of Alexandria, died on Monday, January 3rd.
