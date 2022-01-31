Kenneth “Kenny” M. Thoennes, age 57 of Parkers Prairie, died Saturday, January 29th.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 4th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria. Interment will take place at St. William’s Catholic Cemetery in Parkers Prairie at a later date.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com.