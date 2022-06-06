Kenneth "Kenner" Leslie, age 86, of Alexandria died on Saturday, June 4th. A
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 9th at New Life Christian Church in Alexandria.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, June 8th at New Life Christian Church and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at Kinkead Cemetery in Alexandria, MN.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials are preferred to Alexandria Cardinal Athletic Foundation or Knute Nelson Hospice.