Kenneth E. Husen, age 76, of Alexandria and formerly of Luverne, MN, died on Thursday, January 6th.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 13th at 11 AM at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 12, from 4-7 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Interment will be at Kinkead Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.