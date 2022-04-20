June Richards, age 80 of Elbow Lake, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the PioneerCare in Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements are with Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake.
Raymond Henry Anderson, age 90 of Alexandria, MN died on Monday, April 18.
Wayne Ellsworth Ronning, 82, of Fergus Falls died on Sunday, April 17th.
Douglas “Doug” Sletto died on Saturday, April 16th at the age of 78.
Henry “Hank” Bergs, age 92, of Alexandria died on Sunday, April 17th.
