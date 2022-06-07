John W. Anderson, age 37, of New Hope died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, June 12th at 11 AM at Geneva Cemetery near Alexandria.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.
John W. Anderson, age 37, of New Hope died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, June 12th at 11 AM at Geneva Cemetery near Alexandria.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.
Loraine V. Schrader, age 98, of Parkers Prairie, died on Monday, June 6th.
Arlean Mounts, 91 of Montevideo, formerly of Elbow Lake, died Sunday, June 5th.
Kenneth "Kenner" Leslie, age 86, of Alexandria died on Saturday, June 4th. A