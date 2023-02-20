John Steer, 70 of Brandon, died on Tuesday, February 14th.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Evansville on Tuesday, February 21st at 11:00 AM, with a visitation starting at 10:00 AM.
John’s family invites you to join them in worship and the exchange of cherished memories.
In lieu of gifts, the family asks you to make a charitable donation in John’s name to an organization of your choice.
Funeral arrangements were with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Evansville.