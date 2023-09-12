John Patrick Deleski, 80, formerly of Alexandria died Thursday, August 24th.
A celebration of John's life will be held to honor the joy he brought into our lives on Saturday, October 14th from 1pm to 4pm at The Heights Bar & Grill in Buffalo, MN.
John Patrick Deleski, 80, formerly of Alexandria died Thursday, August 24th.
A celebration of John's life will be held to honor the joy he brought into our lives on Saturday, October 14th from 1pm to 4pm at The Heights Bar & Grill in Buffalo, MN.
John Patrick Deleski, 80, formerly of Alexandria died Thursday, August 24th.
Gerald “Jerry” Jay VanderBeek, 78 of Brooten died on Saturday, September 9th.
Dolores "Dolly" Brown, 90 of Alexandria died on Wednesday, September 6th.