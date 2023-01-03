John Kennedy Jackson, age 61 of Forada died on Saturday, December 31, 2022.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 7th at Lake Community Church in Alexandria.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM on Friday at Lake Community Church in Alexandria. This will be the only time public viewing will be held as a private burial will take place Saturday morning prior to the service. A gathering of family & friends will be held one hour prior to the Celebration of Life service Saturday morning at Lake Community Church.
Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.