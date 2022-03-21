Obituary- Jerry Engelbrecht, 77

Jerry Engelbrecht, 77 of Alexandria, died on Friday, March 18th at Alomere Health. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 26th at 2:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
This service will be live-streamed and recorded for family and friends to view from Jerry’s obituary page on the Anderson Funeral Home website at 2:00 PM on Saturday.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, MEMORIAL ARE PREFERRED TO THE MICHAEL J. FOX FOUNDATION. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonfuneral.net