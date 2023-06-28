Jerry E. Hetland, 76 of Miltona, died on Monday, June 26th.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1st at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie.
Private family interment will take place at Messiah Lutheran Church Columbarium, Mounds View.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 30th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com