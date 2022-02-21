Jerome Renstrom, 93 of Elbow Lake died Sunday, February 20th.
Arrangements are pending with Erickson-Smith Funeral Home, Elbow Lake.
Fay A. Hoium, age 86 of Alexandria, formerly of Villard, died on Sunday, February 20th.
Eugene Leon John Morrissette, died on Thursday, February 17th at the age of 96 years old.
Marian A. Schroeder, age 97, of Glenwood, died Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Glenwood Retirement Village.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.