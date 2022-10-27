Jerome "Jerry" Peterson, 88, died on Sunday, October 23rd.

A Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 1st at New Life Christian Church from 4 to 7 PM and continue one prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, November 2nd at 11 AM at New Life Christian Church in Alexandria with Military Honors to follow.

A Private Family inurnment will take place at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Carlos.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.

