Jerome "Jerry" Peterson, 88, died on Sunday, October 23rd.
A Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 1st at New Life Christian Church from 4 to 7 PM and continue one prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, November 2nd at 11 AM at New Life Christian Church in Alexandria with Military Honors to follow.
A Private Family inurnment will take place at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Carlos.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.