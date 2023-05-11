Jeffrey Larson, 71 of Osakis died on Monday, March 13th.

Remembrance Service will be held on Saturday, June 3rd at 2:00 PM at the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home with visitation from 2:30 to 4:00 PM.

Arrangements are with the Roy Hetland Funeral Home.

