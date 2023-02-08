Jeff Bump, 52 of Marshall, died on Sunday, February 5th.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11th at Living Word Lutheran Church in Marshall.
Interment will follow in the Marshall Cemetery.
Traditional Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 10th at Living Word Lutheran Church in Marshall with a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. A Memorial Visitation will then continue, at the church on Saturday, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of his at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Living Word Lutheran Church or the family as they will direct to a charity in Jeff’s name. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
