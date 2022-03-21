Jason L. Gylsen, 43 of Sauk Rapids and formerly of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, March 16th.

A Celebration of Jason's Life will be held on Thursday, March 24th at 5 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. A visitation will begin at 4 PM until the time of the service at the Anderson Funeral Home on Thursday.

The Celebration of Jason's life will be live-streamed and recorded for family and friends to view from Jason’s obituary page on the Anderson Funeral Home website beginning at 5 PM on Thursday.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.

