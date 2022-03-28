Janice M. Pauly, 56 of Glenwood, died on Thursday, March 24th.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glenwood.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood, followed by a Prayer Service and time for sharing memories at 7:00 p.m.
Visitation will continue Tuesday at the church, one hour prior to the service.
Inurnment will be in Arban Cemetery, rural Avon, later.
Arrangements are with Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood