Janet Jensen of Alexandria died Monday, March 28th.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by the funeral Friday, April 1st at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria.
Dorothy Mae Adensam, 88 formerly of Osakis died on Sunday, March 27th.
