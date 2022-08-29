Jan Blair Kapaun, 73, died on Friday, August 26th.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 PM on Thursday, September 1st at the Anderson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Anderson Funeral Home.
Janice Gayle Freitag, 84 of Alexandria, died on Thursday, August 25th.