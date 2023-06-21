James “Jim” A. Kalina, 77 of Surprise, AZ, and formerly of Lowry, MN, died on Saturday, November 19th.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 30th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lowry, MN.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood and will resume at the church Friday morning, one hour prior to the service.
Inurnment will be in Bohemian Independent Cemetery rural Lowry.
Arrangements are with Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood.