James Henry Johnson, age 79, of Alexandria died on Friday, April 8th. A service will be held later.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria. www.andersonfuneral.net
Valerius “Larry” Gasperlin, age 95 of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, April 6th.
Allen “Sonny” Christopherson, age 83 of Alexandria, died on Sunday, April 3rd.
