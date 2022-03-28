Jack DeLong, 79 of Alexandria died on Sunday, March 27th.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 2nd at Zion Lutheran Church in Alexandria. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 PM on Friday, April 1st at the Anderson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. A live stream and recording of Jack’s service will be available 10:00 AM on Saturday on the funeral home website.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory for Jack DeLong, 79 of Alexandria.