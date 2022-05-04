Howard Peterson died on Tuesday, May 3rd at the age of 79.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 12th, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 10:30 AM with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM.
Charles 'Charlie' Basch, age 96 of St. Cloud, died on April 20th.
