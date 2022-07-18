Henry Gordon Anderson, age 101, of Alexandria and Fountain Hills, Arizona died on Sunday, July 3, at Alomere Health in Alexandria. A visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Friday, July 8th at the Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria starting at 4 p.m. Full military honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 9th at the East Union Lutheran Church in Carver. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at the church cemetery. Arrangements by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com.