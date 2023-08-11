Heinz Strobel, 50 of Hoffman died Thursday, August 3rd.
Please join us on Thursday, August 17th for Let’s Get Loud for Heinz. Motorcycles, semis and all vehicles are welcome to join in a procession starting at the Elk Lake Beach, processing to the Runestone County Park. Kickstands up at 3:00 PM, moving forward to Runestone park, followed by prayers and sharing of memories at 4:00 PM. Bring your own chair. Food will be provided, with a food truck onsite also. We will continue the celebration of Heinz’s life at the park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
Arrangements with Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Hoffman.